| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Paramore on track for first UK number one album in almost a decade

The American band have twice previously reached the top spot on the UK album chart.

Paramore on track for their first number one album in almost a decade (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

Paramore on track for their first number one album in almost a decade (Niall Carson/PA)

Paramore on track for their first number one album in almost a decade (Niall Carson/PA)

Paramore on track for their first number one album in almost a decade (Niall Carson/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Paramore are on track to secure their first UK number one album in almost a decade with This Is Why, according to the Official Charts Company.

The American pop-punk band, consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, have twice previously reached the top spot on the official album chart with Brand New Eyes in 2009 and Paramore in 2013.

Most Watched

Privacy