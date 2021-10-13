Paolo Nutini tops Say chart for most-played artist

Paolo Nutini is the number one most played Scottish Album of the Year (Say) Award artist (Euan Robertson/PA)

Scots artist Paolo Nutini has topped the chart for the most played Scottish Album of the Year Award (Say) artist.

The Paisley-born musician takes the lead, with Kilmarnock alternative-rock group Biffy Clyro in second place and indie-rock band Franz Ferdinand ranked third.

The chart, compiled by music licensing company PPL, is created using data from UK radio stations and television channels.

It has revealed the top 20 most played artists from the Say Award to celebrate the programme’s 10th anniversary.

Nutini’s third and most recent album Caustic Love was shortlisted for a Say Award in 2015.

He has sold nearly four million albums in the UK and has been awarded a total of 13 platinum certifications from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the British recorded music industry’s trade association.

Biffy Clyro, in second place, saw their last three albums top the UK albums chart, including the Say Award-shortlisted Opposites from 2013 and 2020’s A Celebration Of Endings, which has been shortlisted this year.

Franz Ferdinand made it into the top three with their latest album Always Ascending being shortlisted for the Say Award in 2018.

Synth-pop trio Chvrches were in fourth place for most played Say Award artist.

The group was shortlisted for the Say Award in 2014 and 2016.

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “The Say Award plays a crucial role in the Scottish music industry.

“For 10 years it has recognised artists who have added to the country’s rich musical heritage, from rap and hip-hop to folk and pop, and PPL is proud to help celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“We have been a long-term supporter of the Say Award and we look forward to another 10 years of fantastic music from some of Scotland’s best artists.”

The top 20 in order are as follows: Paolo Nutini, Biffy Clyro, Franz Ferdinand, Chvrches, Belle & Sebastian, Mogwai, Twin Atlantic, Boards Of Canada, Django Django, Young Fathers, Admiral Fallow, King Creosote, The Snuts, C Duncan, Honeyblood, Steve Mason, Karine Polwart, Errors, Arab Strap, Slam.

This year’s Say Award will take place live at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Saturday 23 October after being forced online last year due to the pandemic.

The winner will take home £20,000 while all nine runners-up will be awarded £1,000 and their own bespoke award.

The event will recognise 2021’s nominees and feature live performances, along with the reveal of this year’s Scottish Album of the Year.