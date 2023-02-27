| 5.3°C Dublin

Paloma Faith says ‘we are all connected’ after meeting Ukrainian refugees

The singer travelled to Warsaw to meet refugees a year on from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Paloma Faith meets a refugee from Ukraine, at a community centre in Warsaw, Poland (Andreea Campeanu/DEC/PA)

Close

Paloma Faith meets a refugee from Ukraine, at a community centre in Warsaw, Poland (Andreea Campeanu/DEC/PA)

Paloma Faith meets a refugee from Ukraine, at a community centre in Warsaw, Poland (Andreea Campeanu/DEC/PA)

Paloma Faith meets a refugee from Ukraine, at a community centre in Warsaw, Poland (Andreea Campeanu/DEC/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Paloma Faith has said “we are all connected” after witnessing a “human chain of kindness” during a visit to meet Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The 41-year-old singer visited projects supporting Ukrainian refugees and funded by donations from the British public through the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

