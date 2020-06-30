Paloma Faith says she felt a ‘responsibility’ to continue career after pregnancy

Paloma Faith has said that she felt a “responsibility” to continue her music and acting career after the birth of her daughter.

She told Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast that she makes an effort to talk to her child about her work when she gets home.

Faith said: “I feel so passionate about my work as a musician and an actress, I feel almost like a responsibility to keep doing that because I know that there are people waiting for it.”

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

She added that she has fans who have followed her for more than 10 years who are desperate to see new work.

Faith said that while she feels pressure about continuing to work, she also feels as though she is “taking something away” from her daughter by doing so.

“But I’ve started trying to feel differently about that, and I’ve started also, I think this is really important that working mums do this, but I’ve started to come home and talk about why I love my work today,” she added.

“And I think it’s important for her to hear what I did and why it makes me happy.”

Faith said that while she has “so much respect for the women who stay at home, I just don’t know how they do it”.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Faith gave birth to her first child, who she had with French artist Leyman Lahcine, in 2016.

The singer said she had tried to shield her daughter from learning about her fame.

“If I’m with my child in public and someone asks to have their picture taken with me, I never do it,” she said.

“At this moment, my child has no idea that I’m famous or that I’m different to anyone else.”

Faith said she does not want her daughter to know that her mother is famous “until she needs to know”, adding that she does not “want her or anyone for that matter to see me differently”.

PA Media