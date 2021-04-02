| 7.2°C Dublin

Paloma Faith says her newborn daughter is in hospital with an infection

The child was born last month.

By Tom Horton, PA

Paloma Faith has said her newborn daughter is in hospital with an infection.

The singer, 39, welcomed the birth of her daughter last month with French artist Leyman Lahcine.

She said her baby is “so small and so sweet”.

Faith wrote on Instagram: “Back in the hospital with my new baby she has an infection of some kind and we have to stay in.

“Bloody sad she’s so small and so sweet.”

Faith announced she was pregnant in September 2020 following a “struggle” with IVF.

The singer said she had six rounds of the treatment.

Faith has two children, welcoming her first daughter in 2016.

