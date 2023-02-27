| 6.7°C Dublin

Paloma Faith inspired by Ukrainian women ‘holding the fort’ during Russian war

The 41-year-old singer met refugees in Warsaw a year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Close

(Andreea Campeanu/DEC/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo and Connie Evans, PA Reporters

Paloma Faith has said the strength and optimism shown by mothers forced to flee Ukraine is “testament to the human condition”.

The 41-year-old singer visited projects supporting Ukrainian refugees, funded by donations from the British public through the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

