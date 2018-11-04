Sean “P Diddy” Combs has shared a hilarious video of himself enjoying a facial and wishing himself a Happy Birthday, writing: “I love you Puff.”

P Diddy wishes himself a Happy Birthday with funny video

The music star turned 49 on November 4.

The clip shared on Instagram shows him relaxing in a gown as a beauty therapist tends to his face.

“It’s my birthday weekend so you know I’ve got to treat myself,” he says.

The caption alongside the post reads: “I LOVE YOU PUFF ! Self LOVE.”

The singer also wishes himself a Happy Birthday.

