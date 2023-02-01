| 9.6°C Dublin

Ozzy Osbourne to pause touring ‘for now’ in Europe and UK after spinal surgery

The former Black Sabbath singer was first forced to reschedule the No More Tours 2 in 2019 due to recuperating from pneumonia and a fall.

Ozzy Osbourne (pictured performing in Birmingham in 2022) will pause touring “for now” following extensive spinal surgery as he is “not physically capable” of the travel involved (David Davies/PA)

Ozzy Osbourne (pictured performing in Birmingham in 2022) will pause touring “for now” following extensive spinal surgery as he is “not physically capable” of the travel involved (David Davies/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ozzy Osbourne will pause touring “for now” following extensive spinal surgery as he is “not physically capable” of the travel involved.

The 74-year-old former Black Sabbath singer, who had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, has stopped his No More Tours 2 from going ahead later this year in Europe and the UK.

