Ozzy Osbourne stepped out on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy event days after revealing he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy Osbourne stepped out on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy event days after revealing he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy Osbourne steps out at pre-Grammy gala after revealing he has Parkinson’s

The Black Sabbath frontman and reality TV star, 71, was joined by his wife Sharon and daughter Kelly at the star-studded pre-Grammy gala celebration hosted by Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ozzy, who walked with a stick, wore head-to-toe black as he and his family posed for pictures, with Kelly linking arms with him.

From left, Kelly, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne arrive at the gala (Mark Von Holden/AP)

On Tuesday, the veteran rocker told US morning show Good Morning America it was discovered that he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall last year.

He told the programme: “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall.

“I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I found out that I have a mild form.”

His wife Sharon, who is also his manager, added: “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s, it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.

“And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy said he is on a “host of medications, mainly for the surgery”, adding: “I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold.

“I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Sharon said they are going to see a medical professional in Switzerland in April “who deals with getting your immune system at its peak”.

Kelly said she was scared that her father would never walk again after learning of his diagnosis.

Kelly Osbourne at the pre-Grammy gala (Mark Von Holden/AP/PA)

Ozzy, who cancelled tour dates last year due to injuries he suffered while recuperating from pneumonia, said he had struggled to keep his diagnosis a secret from fans.

He said: “To hide something inside for a while, it’s hard. You never feel proper, you feel guilty.

“I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it any more because it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

The Osbournes attended the pre-Grammy celebration alongside Beyonce, Jay Z, Janet Jackson, Lana Del Rey, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessie J, Channing Tatum, Cynthia Erivo and Cardi B.

PA Media