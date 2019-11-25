Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage following health issues

Ozzy Osbourne returned to the stage for the first time since suffering injuries in a fall at home earlier this year.

The former Black Sabbath singer, who cancelled a string of tour dates following the fall, joined rappers Post Malone and Travis Scott in a performance at the American Music Awards.

The trio performed the song Take What You Want, from Malone’s album Hollywood’s Bleeding, during Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

Ozzy Osbourne joined rappers Post Malone and Travis Scott for a performance at the American Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Osbourne, 70, spent most of the performance seated in a gothic-style throne towards the back of the stage.

He was seen waving his arms in the air while encouraging the audience, including wife Sharon and daughter Kelly, to do the same.

Osbourne, known throughout his career in heavy metal as the Prince of Darkness, sang the chorus of Take What You Want from behind a veil of smoke caused by the pyrotechnics surrounding the stage.

The performance marked a comeback for the rocker.

Osbourne had an accident at his home earlier this year, aggravating injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

While recuperating from a bout of pneumonia, Osbourne fell over a rug and hit his head, falling face down and forcing his neck back.

He dislodged metal rods in his body, put there after his 2003 crash, and later said that he thought he was going to die.

He was forced to reschedule dates on his European tour and has since said the No More Tours 2 shows will take place from October through to December next year.

PA Media