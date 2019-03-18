Ozzy Osbourne’s former guitarist Bernie Torme has died at the age of 66.

Ozzy Osbourne’s former guitarist Bernie Torme has died at the age of 66.

Ozzy Osbourne remembers guitarist Bernie Torme as ‘gentle soul with a heart of gold’

The Irish musician died on March 17, after suffering “post-flu complications”.

A statement from his family said: “Bernie Torme passed away peacefully on the 17th March 2019, one day short of his 67th birthday, surrounded by his family.

“He had been on life support for the past four weeks at a London hospital following post-flu complications.

“Bernie will be remembered for dedicating his life to his music for five decades.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Torme was known for his work with rock group Gillan, and played with Osbourne’s band following the death of his guitarist Randy Rhoads in 1982.

Osbourne was among to those to pay tribute.

What a sad day. We’ve lost another great musician. Bernie was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He will be dearly missed. I send my sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in Peace Bernie. pic.twitter.com/Nx1bCiYbkO — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 18, 2019

“What a sad day,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve lost another great musician. Bernie was a gentle soul with a heart of gold.

“He will be dearly missed. I send my sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in Peace Bernie.”

His wife Sharon said: “I cannot believe that Bernie Torme has passed.

“Bernie helped out Ozzy and I at a time of great need and we will never ever forget that. Love and condolences to his family.”

I cannot believe that Bernie Torme has passed. Bernie helped out Ozzy and I at a time of great need and we will never ever forget that. Love and condolences to his family. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 18, 2019

Torme’s representative, drummer Mik Gaffney, said: “I can only say how much I will miss him.

“I’ve known him since the late 80s.

“It’s been a privilege to be his drummer for the past couple of years and his friend for much longer.”

Press Association