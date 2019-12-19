Ozzy Osbourne recreated his fight to get sober for his latest music video.

Ozzy Osbourne relives his fight to get sober in new music video

The heavy metal pioneer has released the video for the single Under The Graveyard, which will feature on his upcoming album Ordinary Man.

The semi-autobiographical clip stars Jack Kilmer – son of Hollywood actor Val Kilmer – as Osbourne as he plunged into a word of drink and drugs in 1970s Los Angeles.

He is eventually saved by future wife Sharon Osbourne – played by Jessica Barden – who nurses him through the experience of going cold turkey.

The video ends with a picture of the Osbournes’ wedding day in 1982.

Under The Graveyard arrived in November and was the former Black Sabbath star’s first solo track in almost a decade.

It is set to appear on the album Ordinary Man, which is yet to receive a final release date.

Osbourne will embark on his No More Tours 2 tour in the US in May, having previously postponed it after suffering a fall at home and aggravating old injuries.

The 71-year-old will bring his tour to the UK in October.

PA Media