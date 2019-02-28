Oscar-winning composer Andre Previn dies aged 89

Andre Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, has died aged 89.

His manager Linda Petrikova says Previn passed away on Thursday at his Manhattan home in New York.

Previn was a child prodigy whose family fled Nazi Germany.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death this morning of our Conductor Emeritus André Previn. He will be hugely missed by everyone at the LSO and remembered with great affection. May he always play all the right notes in the right order. Tribute: https://t.co/GJ4OG9aoIj pic.twitter.com/ybK4dKBuoS — London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) February 28, 2019

As a teenager, he found work as a composer and arranger in the musical sweatshops of Hollywood, mostly at MGM, winning four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s My Fair Lady.

He then abandoned Hollywood for a career as a classical conductor.

