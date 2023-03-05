| 5°C Dublin

Oscar-nominated Rihanna shares update ahead of award ceremony performance

The song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned the singer her first Oscar nomination.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Rihanna has shared a video of her son watching the music video for Lift Me Up ahead of her highly-anticipated performance at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

The pop superstar, 35, will perform her Oscar-nominated song written for Marvel’s blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the ceremony on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

