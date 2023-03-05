Oscar-nominated Rihanna shares update ahead of award ceremony performance

Rihanna has shared a video of her son watching the music video for Lift Me Up ahead of her highly-anticipated performance at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

The pop superstar, 35, will perform her Oscar-nominated song written for Marvel’s blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the ceremony on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the singer shared a close-up photograph of her son's face seemingly upset. She captioned the Instagram post: "My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him @theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week." She added: "Swipe for tb of my fat man." Rihanna shared a short clip of the infant watching her music video for Lift Me Up on a laptop, as he sat on her lap at a dining room table. The song picked up a nod for best original song, alongside Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and is Rihanna's first Oscar nomination. Lift Me Up has earned Rihanna multiple nominations throughout the 2023 awards season, including at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.