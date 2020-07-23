One Direction’s most played track in the UK revealed

One Direction’s debut single What Makes You Beautiful is their most played track in the UK, according to music licensing company PPL (Ian West/PA)

One Direction’s debut single What Makes You Beautiful is their most played track in the UK, according to music licensing company PPL.

The song, released in 2011, came out on top ahead hits including Story Of My Life and History.

PPL’s data was released to mark the band’s 10-year anniversary on Thursday.

Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were put together on the X Factor by Simon Cowell and went on to be one of the biggest bands in the world.

Malik departed the group in 2015 and the other members went on hiatus in 2016. Their last televised performance together was in December 2015.

What Makes You Beautiful was a worldwide smash upon release and won the Brit Award for best British single.

Also making the top 10 of One Direction’s most played songs in the UK are Kiss You, Perfect and Drag Me Down.

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “One Direction are not only a household name in the UK but are hugely popular around the world, reflecting Britain’s reputation as a home to musical talent.

“The band’s tenth anniversary is a great moment to celebrate this and their contribution to popular music and culture.”

PPL’s most played One Direction tracks

1. What Makes You Beautiful

2. Story Of My Life

3. History

4. Steal My Girl

5. Live While We’re Young

6. Kiss You

7. Best Song Ever

8. Perfect

9. Drag Me Down

10. Little Things

PA Media