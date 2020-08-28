One Direction star Liam Payne engaged to Maya Henry

Liam Payne has got engaged to American model Maya Henry.

The One Direction star, 26, reportedly went public about his relationship with Henry last year.

The pair have been pictured at a number of events together.

Expand Close Payne has said Henry is ‘awesome’ (Yui Mok/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Payne has said Henry is ‘awesome’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Last year, the singer told the Kiss Breakfast Show that Henry is “awesome” and helps him relax while he is approached by fans while out and about.

She is “so relaxed that it helps me relax in a situation… It’s been quite nice just going out”, Payne said.

He added: “My life has been quite normal recently, which has been a break. It’s good. I’m enjoying myself right now.”

Expand Close He was formerly in a relationship with Cheryl (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp He was formerly in a relationship with Cheryl (Ian West/PA)

Payne was previously in a relationship with former Girls Aloud star Cheryl from 2016 until 2018, and the pair welcomed their son Bear in March 2017.

Last month marked 10 years since One Direction were formed.

Payne starred in the band alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

He has subsequently gone on to launch a career as a solo artist.

PA Media