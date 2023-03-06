| 5.1°C Dublin

One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

The event in Rochester, New York, featured the rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes.

GloRilla at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (AP) Expand

GloRilla at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in upstate New York, amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lieutenant Nicholas Adams said in a statement.

