| 14.2°C Dublin

Olly Murs returns to the stage following knee operation

The singer performed at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday.

Olly Murs (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)

Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)

Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

Olly Murs has returned to the stage after having an operation on his knee.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed he had surgery after injuring himself during a performance.

He said that while singing at a racecourse in Newmarket, Cambridgeshire, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air.

(Isabel Infantes/PA) Expand

Close

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

However he took to the stage again on Saturday at Newbury Racecourse.

He shared an image of himself wearing a knee brace over a pink suit.

“Stage ready,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

In 2019, Murs previously had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy