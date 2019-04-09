Entertainment Music

Tuesday 9 April 2019

Olly Murs in talks to return for a third season of The Voice UK

His contestant, Molly Hocking, won the latest series of the TV talent show.

Olly Murs has revealed he is already in talks to join the third season of The Voice UK (Matt Crossick/PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Olly Murs has revealed he is in talks to return for a third season of The Voice UK.

The singer’s contestant, Molly Hocking, was triumphant on the show’s finale on Saturday, leading Murs to pose naked in a chair to celebrate.

And Murs is already thinking about his return as a coach – but may want a reward for winning.

Voice coach Olly Murs has revealed he is in talks about a return (David Parry/PA)

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “There have already been negotiations in regards to my return to The Voice next year.

“Obviously I won this year — there will be heavy negotiations for a bonus next year, that’s for sure.”

Hocking’s win was a first victory for Murs since he joined The Voice in 2017 alongside fellow coaches Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am.

Former X Factor star Murs celebrated by posing naked in one of The Voice’s big red chairs, sharing a picture of the moment to Instagram with the caption: “The Winner takes it off.”

Explaining the move, Murs told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It has become a thing, I did it at Soccer Aid last year. Whenever I win something I always like to get naked for some reason.

“I don’t know why, it’s just something funny and I just decided to get in the chair naked, I thought it was just a bit of a laugh, I’m just so happy.”

Press Association

