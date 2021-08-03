| 17°C Dublin

Olly Murs has knee surgery after injuring himself on stage

In a video, he said a piece of bone had become lodged in his knee.

By Tom Horton, PA

Singer Olly Murs revealed he has had surgery on his knee after injuring himself during a performance.

He said that while singing at a racecourse in Newmarket, Cambridgeshire last week, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air.

However, he confirmed he will be returning to the stage later this month as he continues his tour.

In a video on Instagram, Murs said: “For some of you that came to the Newmarket gig on Friday, thank you firstly for your kind messages of support and checking I was OK.

“It’s been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this.

“Basically, after my second song a fragment of bone that was in my knee after I jumped managed to lodge itself on the back of my knee, which basically shut my leg down and during the gig I was limping the whole time.”

Murs said he would be performing at Newbury Racecourse on August 14.

“It will be a different gig,” he said.

“I probably won’t be running around like I normally do.

“There might be a stool for me to sit down on, but I can’t cancel these gigs for you guys.”

In 2019 Murs previously had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage.

