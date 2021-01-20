Olivia Rodrigo responds to speculation about Drivers License love triangle

Olivia Rodrigo has responded to fan theories about the subject of her chart-topping hit Drivers License.

The 17-year-old actress and singer, who is the star of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, hit number one on the Official Singles Chart in the UK and set the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day, but she has also made headlines over claims of a love triangle.

In Rodrigo’s song, she sings about her heartbreak over a break-up and refers to a “blonde girl” who is “so much older than me”, and “everything I’m insecure about”.

Rumours have swirled online about a love triangle between Rodrigo, her High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett, 20, and actress Sabrina Carpenter, 21, best known for starring in the Disney series Girl Meets World.

Rodrigo and Bassett were first rumoured to be dating last year, and fans uncovered a video of the actress talking about how he took her driving for the first time, in a trip she said she will “always remember”.

They never confirmed they were a couple but Disney fans assumed they had split up in the summer after Rodrigo referred on TikTok to a “failed relationship”.

Bassett was photographed having lunch with Carpenter shortly afterwards.

However, Rodrigo has said she thinks that back story of the song is not important.

She told Billboard: “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song.

“It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

She added: “The song is super vulnerable and raw, and I was so terrified to put it out because of some of the things I said. It was like, my deepest insecurities in a four-minute song.”

Rodrigo said she has been gratified by the overwhelming response, adding: “To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time – it’s just so empowering, and I feel grateful that I got to do that.”

PA Media