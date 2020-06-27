Olivia Colman issues plea for kindness as part of Global Citizen concert

Oliva Colman issued a plea for kindness and compassion as she joined a line-up of stars for a Global Citizen concert.

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert also featured musicians including Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Jennifer Hudson and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.

The concert was part of a global campaign to coordinate the development of Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines – and to combat the disproportionate impact of the virus on vulnerable and disadvantage communities.

Addressing the impact the pandemic has had on mental health, Colman said: “Covid-19 has affected all of us differently but if you are someone living with mental health problems, anxiety, substance use disorders or trauma, you are particularly vulnerable right now.

“We have no idea what the long terms toll of this moment will be for our children and future generations or any of us really, but we do know that little acts of kindness to one another can make more of a difference.

“Don’t forget to laugh, express gratitude, and offer someone help. Tonight we are united for our future, lets all do our bit to look after one another, our health and keep fighting for justice and equality for all.”

The concert featured Miley Cyrus performed Beatles track Help! in an empty Rose Bowl in Pasadena, while the Broadway cast of Hamilton joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform the song Helpless from the musical over Zoom.

Justin Bieber performed Intentions with Quavo, while Usher performed new song I Cry.

The concert was hosted by Dwayne Johnson and also featured performances by Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin and Yemi Alade.

