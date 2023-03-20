| 13.3°C Dublin

Close

Ocean Colour Scene promise ‘something special’ as they announce new tour

The first live date will be in August.

Ocean Colour in 2023 (Brian Sweeney/PA) Expand

Close

Ocean Colour in 2023 (Brian Sweeney/PA)

Ocean Colour in 2023 (Brian Sweeney/PA)

Ocean Colour in 2023 (Brian Sweeney/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ocean Colour Scene have announced a 13-date UK tour they say will give fans “some proper pre-Christmas partying”.

The Britpop-era band, formed in Birmingham in 1989, will begin the two-leg tour on August 18 at Dreamland in Margate and end it at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on December 18.

Most Watched

Privacy