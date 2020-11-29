Obituary: Eric Hall

Eric Hall, who has died aged 73, was a record promoter turned football agent, rather to the distress of many in the game. Notwithstanding occasional attempts to portray himself as a quiet, loving, sentimental man at heart, Hall's speciality in every endeavour was being outrageous. He dressed in dazzling shirts and loud ties and adopted a similar style in conversation.

"All women in sport are lesbian," he declared. "Elvis was gay and didn't sing on his records," he told an audience of Presley's fans. Sue Mott summed up Hall in The Daily Telegraph: "He looks like Bob Hoskins, he talks like Alf Garnett and hustles like Arthur Daley on speed."

Hall was wedded to his mobile telephone, and his other stock prop was a large cigar.

For adjectives and adverbs, he relied on the word "monster". "I'm monster proud of being a Jew", he would say. Similarly, it was a "monster coincidence" that he should have the same address as Heng Suan Lim, a Malaysian car dealer charged with fixing football matches, though subsequently cleared.

Hall liked to claim it was he who had brought show business values into the world of football, turning everyday activities such as television appearances into paid ones. Certainly he gave agents a higher profile just as more money was flowing into the game in the mid-1980s, and he helped to make players richer.

The first transfer he negotiated was Paul Walsh's move from Luton to Liverpool in 1984. "They came with a figure. I trebled it. I took the p**s. These people were nothing to me; I'd done deals for Rod Stewart and Elton John," he said.

Other negotiations included Neil Ruddock's transfer from Tottenham to Liverpool for £2.5m; Dennis Wise's move from Wimbledon to Chelsea for £1.6m and John Scales's move from Wimbledon to Liverpool for £3.5m. At the time, this was monster money.

He was able to make deals despite confessing that he knew little about football. Asked to negotiate Dave Beasant's move from Wimbledon to Newcastle, he proudly told the player he had got him a bonus of £100,000 if he scored 10 goals. Beasant informed Hall that he was a goalkeeper.

Even so, by 1995 he had 35 footballers on his books. Hall took 20pc of what they earned for commercial activities and an undisclosed percentage for transfers. It was thus in his interest that there should be as many transfers as possible.

Vinnie Jones, Wimbledon's captain, put it bluntly: "All that weasel sees is pound signs." Hall became known as "Mr Pickford", after the removals firm.

In 1995 he was outraged when Labour MP Kate Hoey called for an investigation into football agents, citing his name. The game, he held, was "monster clean", adding: "I've never been asked for a bung or offered one."

Eric Hall was born in London, by his own account in November 1947, though perhaps some years before that; his father drove a taxi. His American great-uncle claimed to have managed Sophie Tucker and Al Jolson, and his father had originally come to London from the States to plug Irving Berlin songs.

He grew up in the East End and left school at 15. An uncle found him a job as an office boy at Mills Music in Denmark Street, where his fellow slave was one Reg Dwight, later celebrated as Elton John.

Hall went on to work for Lew Grade at ATV Music, where he established a reputation as a hustler. Despite his success, he continued to live at home with his mother until he was 48.

However hard he worked for others, Hall's best feat of promotion was always himself. He loved to boast how he had worked for Frank Sinatra, Cliff Richard, Paul McCartney and the Bay City Rollers. Hall said he had known Marc Bolan since they were teenagers and dined with him the night before Bolan died. Dressed as a frog, Hall appeared on Top of the Pops alongside Bolan.

He liked to recount how he had his tie cut off by Sid Vicious; sneezed on 10 grams of cocaine at one of Freddie Mercury's parties; and run Elton John's publishing company. Every anecdote tended to the same, brash conclusion: "I was the Pele of Pop, the Maradona of Music."

However, in 1997, while on the verge of agreeing to appear in the Spice Girls film, Hall fell into a coma for eight weeks. He was later diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that caused microscopic clots to form throughout his body.

Hall continued to struggle with its effects for the rest of his life. Although he recovered to work again, his clients had drifted away. His management company was liquidated in 2001 and he later made do presenting a radio programme for BBC Essex, and then for a station in Romford.

Hall evinced no regrets, recalling the days in which he had finished fourth in a Most Hated Man in Britain poll.

"I just wish I had been first. Nobody wants to be 22nd or something, do they? At least people know who I am."

Though Hall described himself as "monster straight", he was able to resist the lure of matrimony.

Sunday Independent