O2 arena closed for at least the weekend after Storm Eunice shreds roof

Damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice.

London’s O2 arena remains closed this weekend after parts of its roof were ripped off by Storm Eunice.

In footage shared on social media the venue’s white roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds after parts of it were torn away from supporting ribs the storm on Friday.

Upcoming gigs scheduled include rapper Dave on Monday and Tuesday, and UB40 on Friday.

The O2 will remain closed for The Weekend

Updated information for The O2 and upcoming shows will be available on our website https://t.co/HR1mpE3Ehp

Stay safe and take care — The O2 (@TheO2) February 19, 2022

In a post on Twitter, The O2 said it would remain closed this weekend.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2”, the statement said.

“The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed tomorrow morning whilst urgent repairs take place.”

The venue’s website said Friday’s postponed show by Indian singer and rapper AP Dhillon in the Indigo At The O2 performance space had been rescheduled to Tuesday.

Expand Close The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds (Dominic Lipinski/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There have been no updates yet as to whether Dave’s shows in the main arena will go ahead.

Video of the Day

Dave posted to his Instagram Stories on Friday that his Birmingham show that evening would go ahead, adding: “I never wanna let the people down, trying to make the best call we can so be safe and I’ll see you tonight. As of now ALL shows are going ahead as planned.”

The O2 has the second highest capacity of any indoor venue in the UK, surpassed only by the Manchester Arena.

It was originally built as the Millennium Dome, and used to house an exhibition celebrating the turn of the new millennium.

The O2 has been contacted for comment.