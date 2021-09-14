| 17.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Northern Ireland singer impresses Taylor Swift so much that she asks him for a selfie

Co Antrim singer/songwriter Tiernon Heffron with Taylor Swift Expand

Close

Co Antrim singer/songwriter Tiernon Heffron with Taylor Swift

Co Antrim singer/songwriter Tiernon Heffron with Taylor Swift

Co Antrim singer/songwriter Tiernon Heffron with Taylor Swift

Maureen Coleman

A young Co Antrim singer/songwriter who performed in front of an impressed Taylor Swift in Belfast has described the experience as “better than winning The X Factor or The Voice”.

Tiernan Heffron (22), who comes from outside Randalstown, was gigging at the Tipsy Bird bar in the city centre when he was told the pop sensation had just arrived with her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The pair were accompanied by dozens of cast and crew from the TV adaptation of Conversations with Friends, at the glamorous wrap party.

Related topics

More On Taylor Swift

Most Watched

Privacy