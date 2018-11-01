North and Saint West dress as their father Kanye for Halloween
The Kardashians shared pictures of their children’s outfits.
North and Saint West dressed as their father for Halloween, inspired by his look from a recent music video.
Kanye wore a comically giant costume for the I Love It video alongside US hip-hop star Lil Pump, and later donned a water bottle suit for a performance of the song on Saturday Night Live.
Ye & Lil Pump pic.twitter.com/ZtIfr4Z514— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018
On Wednesday, his wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted pictures of the couple’s oldest daughter, five-year-old North, and their only son, Saint, two.
Saint wore an oversized outfit similar to his father’s and completed the look with a Donda gold chain, which Kanye wears in tribute to his late mother.
Saint was stood beside his cousin and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, who wore a similar costume.
Kim captioned the post: “Ye & Lil Pump.”
Meanwhile, North appeared alongside her cousin, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, wearing a water bottle costume.
Sparkling & Still pic.twitter.com/UvJJXkpUN7— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018
Kim captioned the post: “Sparkling & Still.”
Another of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, shared a picture of her and daughter Stormi’s matching outfits.
Jenner, 21, held a lightening bolt prop and wore a cloud-like dress while eight-month-old Storm was dressed in a gold outfit.
The picture was captioned: “Stormi Weather.”
Earlier, Khloe Kardashian shared an image of herself and her baby daughter True wearing matching unicorn outfits.
Another image showed True wearing a lamb’s costume. “Happy Halloween part 2 from Baby True (I swear she loves dressing up!),” said Kardashian.
Press Association