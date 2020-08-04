Normal People star Paul Mescal to appear in Rolling Stones music video

Normal People star Paul Mescal will appear in a music video for the Rolling Stones, the band has confirmed (Edward Cooke/PA)

Normal People star Paul Mescal will appear in a music video for the Rolling Stones, the band has confirmed.

The actor stars in the video for Scarlet, a previously unreleased track the group recorded with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page in 1974.

A short teaser features Emmy nominee Mescal in a dishevelled state in a hotel room, struggling to get the song to play on a laptop.

The band shared more footage on Instagram, showing the 24-year-old Irish star downing what looks to be whiskey and saying to the camera: “I think we’ll be fine.”

It was previously reported the actor, who earned widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of Connell Waldron in Normal People, would play a “rock ’n’ roll leading man” in the video.

The video is described as a “love letter” to Scarlet and was directed by filmmaking duo US with a socially distanced shoot at London’s Claridge’s Hotel.

The full video will premiere on Thursday, the Rolling Stones said.

Scarlet will be included on the band’s upcoming Goats Head Soup boxset, which will also feature two other previously unreleased tracks – All The Rage and Criss Cross – as well as “many more rarities, outtakes and alternative mixes”.

It will be available from September 4.

