Noah Cyrus says sister Miley’s global fame stripped her of identity as a child

Noah Cyrus has said that her sister Miley’s global fame “stripped me of my identity” as a small child.

The singer discusses her body dysmorphia and her struggle growing up in the shadow of her older sibling on her new EP The End of Everything.

She told Rebecca Judd on Apple Music: “No one would choose to be called somebody else’s little sister and I used this….So it’s like when you’re seeing somebody and you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re so and so’s brother, right?’

THE END OF EVERYTHING EP OUT NOW 🪐🖤 https://t.co/tl4g8LQErr pic.twitter.com/JUuJblhh9S — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) May 15, 2020

“But you know who they are. You’ve been talking to them already. There’s a difference.

“It’s not, ‘I know you, but aren’t you also so and so’s little brother?’ It would be, ‘You’re Miley Cyrus’ little sister. You’re Hannah Montana’s little sister’.”

She added: “It wouldn’t be a question, it’d be a statement when they came up to me. Hannah Montana came out in 2006 or 2007. So that up until I made my own name, which was the reasoning why? And it really stripped me of my identity as a little kid. And that’s what it felt like. Because it felt like no one gives a…about me, myself.”

Discussing how negativity around her appearance impacted her, she said: “They were already so terrible to me on the internet about the way I looked and the way that I grew up. And that was just the way that my face that God gave me.

“And I was so sad that people had such terrible things to say about something I had no control of changing. And it just made me feel like so many people…that I learned to hate myself.

“And so that’s the meaning of the EP by all means, that’s just songs like ‘Young And Sad’ where this EP really is just my thoughts. And really this EP to take away from it, as much negativity that there is, there’s a speck of positivity at the end of it.

“And that’s why it’s called ‘The End Of Everything’. Because the end of everything brings somewhat of a sense of positivity to me.”

PA Media