No applause: how the concert halls fell into silence

Have you ever been at a classical concert and wondered why, at the end of a sequence of melodic magnificence like the opening movement of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No 2, where lyrical beauty paves the way for a concluding crescendo of dazzling brilliance, that when the music stops, the audience stays silent?

It wouldn't happen in an opera house. There's no way the star tenor's rendition of 'Nessun Dorma' wouldn't provoke spontaneous acclamation, with a burst of 'bravos' to boot.

It wasn't always like this. Back in the day, Johann Sebastian Bach was giving regular concerts in a coffee house, Café Zimmermann, in Leipzig.

His famous Coffee Cantata opens with words that acknowledge that the atmosphere in the venue would have been a long way from quasi-devotional ambience of a 21st century concert hall. "Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht" it begins. "Be quiet, don't be chattering."

This secular cantata was probably the nearest Bach came to composing an opera, and it lends itself well to a stage production. It would dress up well in modern garb, because it's all about drinking coffee.

It was a new craze at the time, and there were those - the Prussian King, Frederick the Great, among them - who saw all manner of dangers in its consumption.

In the monarch's view, the economy was being damaged by the amount of money that was leaving the country to fund this indulgence. And he didn't believe coffee-drinking soldiers could be relied on. A return to older habits was decreed. "My people must drink beer!" he declared.

Bach's cantata - the slightly wacky tale of a father's concern about his daughter's coffee addiction - was a satire on this. There was nothing wrong with three little cups a day.

In Mozart's time, spontaneous expressions of approval would most likely lead to an encore of the movement in question before the work moved on.

In fact, if there was no applause, that wasn't a very good sign. When Brahms premiered his D minor Piano Concerto - his first - it didn't go down well.

Other Romantics were less inclined to encourage outside participation in their music. The integrity of the whole would be compromised if the music was subjected to intermittent interruptions.

One of the most beautiful sequences of piano music was written by Robert Schumann. The third movement of his concerto sits perfectly in a radio show, yet it's difficult to find an "in" point, for it doesn't actually begin - it flows seamlessly on from the second.

When Felix Mendelssohn first presented his Symphony No 3 - the Scottish - he expressly instructed that the four movements be played one after the other, without a break, and not subjected to "the usual lengthy interruptions".

The development of gramophone recording had a bearing, too. Live performances would have been rendered much less attractive had they been interrupted by rounds of applause.

Conductors picked up the baton, so to speak, Toscanini famously insisting that the music be played from start to finish accompanied simply by the sound of silence.

Modern maestri - Noseda, Alsop - say they've nothing against spontaneous reaction. But that is the way it has stayed.

