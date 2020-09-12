| 10.4°C Dublin

No applause: how the concert halls fell into silence

ClassicTalk with George Hamilton

Claptrap: Johann Sebastian Bach urged audiences to 'be quiet' in his coffee Cantata Expand

George Hamilton

Have you ever been at a classical concert and wondered why, at the end of a sequence of melodic magnificence like the opening movement of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No 2, where lyrical beauty paves the way for a concluding crescendo of dazzling brilliance, that when the music stops, the audience stays silent?

It wouldn't happen in an opera house. There's no way the star tenor's rendition of 'Nessun Dorma' wouldn't provoke spontaneous acclamation, with a burst of 'bravos' to boot.

It wasn't always like this. Back in the day, Johann Sebastian Bach was giving regular concerts in a coffee house, Café Zimmermann, in Leipzig.