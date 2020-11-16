Nile Rodgers to host digital carol service featuring Sir Cliff Richard

Sir Cliff Richard is one of a host of stars performing (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard will perform his Christmas hits from his home as part of a digital carol service.

Nile Rodgers will host the event, taking place in aid of Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

Stars will perform from their homes around the world, as well as Abbey Road Studios and St Luke’s Church in London.

Other contributors include Florence Welch, The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Kaiser Chiefs and Simple Minds.

Nordoff Robbins music therapy charity aims to enrich the lives of people affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability, through music.

The service, also featuring OneRepublic, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, James Dean Bradfield from Manic Street Preachers and The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue, is free to watch and audiences are invited to donate.

The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas will feature readings, performances and festive messages.

The music therapy charity is expecting to lose around 75% of their fundraising income.

Rodgers said: “Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy is a charity close to my heart as I’ve witnessed the power of music first-hand.

“I’ve seen how music connects with people all over the world in a way that nothing else can.

“So when I heard that Nordoff Robbins were taking their annual carol service online I jumped at the chance to host the event and to bring along some of my closest musical friends to help spread some Christmas cheer.”

He said that “Nordoff Robbins are expecting to lose much of their fundraising income” because of the pandemic.

“This means they are able to help less people including children with autism who rely on music therapy for a sense of connection or those affected by life-limiting illnesses or disability – even though their services are needed now more than ever,” he said.

He added: “Join me on Tuesday 15 December at 7pm from the comfort of your own homes for a merry singalong and lots of festive fun”.

Sir Cliff said he was “so excited to be performing” at the event.

The service will be streamed globally on December 15 at 7pm via Nordoff Robbins (carols.nordoff-robbins.org.uk).

