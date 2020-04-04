Nicole Scherzinger sings duet with boyfriend Thom Evans to mark his birthday

Nicole Scherzinger has shared a video of her singing a duet with her boyfriend Thom Evans as the pair celebrated his birthday.

The couple sang You’re Still The One by Shania Twain together as they celebrated Evans’s 35th birthday.

The US singer wrote: “For Thom’s birthday yesterday he wanted to sing and spread some love to everyone during this time.

“Happy birthday baby.”

Scherzinger shared the video, which has been viewed more than 700,000 times, with her 4.4 million Instagram followers.

The Pussycat Dolls singer, 41, has reportedly been dating the former Scottish international rugby player since last year.

Expand Close Nicole Scherzinger was a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity, which Thom Evans participated in as part of Try Star (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nicole Scherzinger was a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity, which Thom Evans participated in as part of Try Star (Ian West/PA)

Scherzinger was previously in a high-profile relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

They dated on and off for several years but split in 2015.

Evans, 34, used to date model and actress Kelly Brook.

PA Media