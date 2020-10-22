Nicole Scherzinger shows off flexibility in workout snap with beau Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger has shown off her impressive flexibility after an outdoor workout with boyfriend Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Doll shared a photo of her holding one of her legs high above her head as she leans on Evans’ shoulder and they stand on a mat reading “Warrior”.

The 42-year-old captioned the photo: “Warrior Workout Wednesdays.”

In the shot she can be seen wearing a grey cropped long-sleeved top to show off her stomach, teamed with matching grey leggings.

Evans, 35, also showed off his toned physique, going topless in just a pair of dark shorts, as they posed for the shot in front of gym equipment including dumbbells and a rope.

Scherzinger has been romantically linked to the rugby star since last year and they confirmed their relationship when they attended the Golden Globes together in January.

The couple have been giving fans an insight into their exercise routines throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and even offering tips for people to try at home.

Scherzinger was previously in a high-profile relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

They dated on and off for several years but split in 2015.

Evans used to date model and actress Kelly Brook.

