Nicole Scherzinger says she's 'afraid of' the use of artificial intelligence in the music industry
Reuters
The former Pussycat Dolls singer expressed her fears about AI in Cannes, France.
Latest Music
Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish set for Power Our Planet show in Paris
Kirsty Blake-Knox: ‘The UK charts this week are proof that the Eurovision produces proper bops’
Nicole Scherzinger says she's 'afraid of' the use of artificial intelligence in the music industry
Niall Horan announces Irish concert dates as part of 2024 world tour
Guitar owned by The Who’s Pete Townshend could sell for £20,000
Lily-Rose Depp appears alongside The Weeknd at Cannes Film Festival
Typewriter artist ‘pleasantly surprised’ Burna Boy liked his depiction of him
Victoria Beckham on ageing and feeling ‘comfortable’ with who she is
Beyonce fans hail ‘true class act’ as singer dazzles through Edinburgh rain
'The Irish community were demonised' - Noel Gallagher on being Irish in the UK during the IRA bombing campaign, and why Blair is not a war criminal
Top Stories
GAA interview turns frosty when Joanne Cantwell asks Dónal Óg Cusack about Tailteann Cup remarks
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Boys arrested over horror assault in Navan given security advice by gardaí as Snapchat row investigated
Young man (24) killed in Co Meath road crash had ‘happy go lucky nature’, funeral told
Latest NewsMore
Authorities in Washington, D.C. detain the driver of a truck that crashed into security barriers adjacent to the White House
Offaly haulier who moved drugs and dirty money for European crime gangs ordered to pay back over €720,000
‘Spain should be ashamed’: Pele’s daughter Kelly Cristina Nascimento expresses outrage after Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist abuse
Lawrence Ostlere: Mark Cavendish doesn’t need to break the Tour de France record – but it would underscore a legacy
At least seven people killed after school gymnasium roof collapses during in Thailand
What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Dublin v Galway
Pep Guardiola or Alex Ferguson? Yes, there's a winner – but only because of one criteria
Disgraced entertainer and sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93
Free tickets released for nation’s heroes to attend Camilla’s literary festival
BREAKING | Rolf Harris: Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender dies aged 93