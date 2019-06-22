Nicki Minaj is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend after telling fans she has obtained a marriage licence.

Nicki Minaj is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend after telling fans she has obtained a marriage licence.

Nicki Minaj says she has a marriage licence with new boyfriend

The rapper brought back her popular Queen Radio show on Friday and provided an update on her relationship with Kenneth Petty.

Grammy-nominated Minaj, 36, revealed she has a marriage licence, which a couple must get before walking down the aisle in the US.

Ok y’all, keep #Megatron in ur tweets & I may call you or shout you out on #QueenRadio — we are live in 2 - 2.5 hours on @AppleMusic @Beats1 listen here when that time comes. https://t.co/Pk0jTjTOt6 — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 21, 2019

And she said her “end goal” is to get pregnant.

Minaj’s relationship with Petty has been controversial after it emerged he was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and later spent seven years in prison for manslaughter.

However, Minaj has dismissed the criticism and released the music video for her latest single Megatron this week which showed her dancing provocatively with Petty.

Speaking on Queen Radio, she said she is now in her “happy place” and enjoying her “downtime”.

Nicki Minaj is set to marry her boyfriend after obtaining a marriage licence (PA/PA Wire)

She said: “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place.

“Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain travelling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.”

In the same episode, she reignited her feud with Miley Cyrus, calling her a “Perdue chicken”, which is a brand of meat in the US.

The pair have a long-running enmity stretching back to 2015 when Cyrus spoke about Minaj in a magazine interview.

That year, while collecting an award at the MTV VMAs, Minaj took to the stage and said to host Cyrus: “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what’s good?”

Press Association