Nicki Minaj admitted she was envious of Little Mix stars’ accents after the British pop group appeared on her radio show.

Nicki Minaj discusses her love of the British accent with Little Mix

Little Mix have teamed up with the US rapper on the track Woman Like Me, which was released on Friday.

To celebrate the collaboration, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson all appeared on Queen Radio to discuss the song.

Minaj, one of the biggest hip-hop stars in the world, impersonated a British accent and told the girls she wished she could change her voice.

Nicki Minaj discussed her love of the British accent when Little Mix appeared on her radio show (PA Wire/PA Images)

She asked Jade, who is from South Shields, near Newcastle, what country she is from, with the singer replying: “I’m from Newcastle, which is north of England. That’s why I’ve got a weird accent.”

Minaj said: “I’ve performed in Newcastle, I always love it there.”

The rapper’s attention turned to Perrie. She asked if she had a boyfriend – Perrie revealed her footballer partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, was in the room with her.

After listening to the girls speak, Minaj, impersonating a British accent, said: “Do you guys know how cute you are? Let me tell you, if there’s one thing I could change about myself, no kidding, it would be my accent. I wish I could talk like that all the time.

“I wish I could wake up in the morning and talk like that because I just think it’s so sexy, do you know what I mean?”

She then invited Little Mix to join her on tour.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix have teamed up on a song with Nicki Minaj (Joel Ryan/PA Wire)

Speaking about the song, Minaj asked what the band thought of her verse on Woman Like Me.

Jade replied: “We are literally obsessed with it. We’ve been desperate to have you on a song for years and years when it finally came in we were absolutely buzzing.

“It’s kind of melodic the way you have done the rap and it really matches the song. We’re so, so grateful that you’ve been a part of it.”

Minaj congratulated the group on sharing lead vocals on the song, adding: “I think it’s dope when everyone in the group gets their shine so that as women we don’t feel insecure and offended.”

Jade replied: “It’s really important to us as a group from the beginning we all had the same vision, no-one has a big ego, no-one wants to outshine anyone. We’re in this together, we’re a team.”

Minaj, 35, later touched on her rumoured relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, saying the pair are “chilling”.

She said: “I vowed that I am never giving away my personal life anymore. I’m in such a great place and I don’t judge myself too harshly anymore like I used to.”

After wishing Hamilton good luck in his next race, Minaj added: “He is a really good person. It’s nice to meet just good humans. Shout out to him.”

