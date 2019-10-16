Nicki Minaj clarifies comments on Adele collaboration

Nicki Minaj said she was being “sarcastic” after claiming to have recorded a song and filmed a music video with Adele.

Nicki Minaj said she was being “sarcastic” after claiming to have recorded a song and filmed a music video with Adele.

The chart-topping rapper said she and the British singer had worked together.

Minaj, known for hits including Super Bass and Anaconda, told Entertainment Tonight that Adele “made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone” about the collaboration.

Nicki Minaj has walked back her comments saying she was collaborating with Adele (PA/PA Wire)

However, fans’ hopes of an unlikely partnership have now been dashed after Minaj tweeted to say it was a joke.

“Omg guys. I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic,” she said.

“Shit! Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files. Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you.”

Adele, who is reportedly preparing for the release of new music, is known to be a fan of Minaj and was filmed rapping along to her verse from Kanye West’s track Monster at a party in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The London-born singer performed the same song while appearing on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in 2016.

Fans have speculated what Adele’s new album will sound like, after she filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September.

PA Media