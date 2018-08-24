Nicki Minaj appears on latest album from K-pop superstars BTS

Nicki Minaj has made an appearance on the latest album from K-pop superstars BTS.

Love Yourself: Answer is the final instalment in BTS’ Love Yourself album trilogy and they enlisted the help of the American rapper for the track Idol.

Minaj, who earlier this month released her own LP, Queen, is the only artist other than DJ Steve Aoki to feature on the seven-member South Korean band’s latest work.

Announcing the collaboration on Twitter, Minaj, 35, wrote: “What’s Good KOREA?!”

BTS – consisting of V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM and J-Hope – made their debut in 2013 and have enjoyed huge success, winning top music awards and becoming the first ever Korean act to top the Billboard 200 albums chart.

They will be playing their first official US tour beginning in September, with dates at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre.

Press Association