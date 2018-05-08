Nicki Minaj announces new album from the Met Gala red carpet

The rapper revealed her long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint will be called Queen.

Her latest singles, Barbie Tingz and Chun-Li, will both feature on the album.

The album will be released on June 15, Minaj said.

Minaj revealed the news while walking the red carpet for the Met Gala in New York City.

The event is one of the most eagerly anticipated in the fashion calendar and attracts some of the biggest names in showbiz.