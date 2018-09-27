Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton share desert quad bike ride

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton have enjoyed a quad bike ride through the desert.

The rapper and race car driver – who were spotted together at New York Fashion Week earlier this month – shared pictures of their recent break in Dubai on Instagram.

Minaj, 35, posted a snap of her and Hamilton wearing helmets while seated on a quad bike, with the F1 world champion in the driving seat.

She captioned it: “Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on. #Versace.”

Earlier, 33-year-old Hamilton, who is leading the Formula 1 drivers’ championship by 40 points, posted a separate picture of the pair together showing them seated on a quad bike.

Along with the flags of Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada, Hamilton captioned it: “Riders.”

Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago while Hamilton has Grenadian roots.

Hamilton is known for his friendships with celebrities and earlier this month denied he was risking his championship challenge after clocking up nearly 25,000 miles in just 10 days as he launched his new clothing range.

He spent 53 hours in the air to promote his debut fashion collection with renowned designer Tommy Hilfiger.

First, Hamilton flew from Milan to London, to Shanghai, and then back to London, before travelling to New York where he enjoyed the support of Minaj, as well as American rapper Travis Scott and Canadian model Winnie Harlow, as he unveiled his new line.

Press Association