Nick Jonas took tube to one of the biggest fashion events of the year

Jonas, 25, posted a photograph of himself waiting for a tube in New York, known there as the subway, on his way to this year’s religion-themed Met Gala.

Subway to the #MetGala 🗽 @dolcegabbana #AltaSartoria A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 7, 2018 at 8:33pm PDT He also shared an Instagram story documenting his day before heading off to join some of Hollywood’s biggest names on the red carpet at the annual event, which was chaired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York takes place on the first Monday of May every year.

Jonas’s Instagram story showed him hitting the gym and then documented a few of the stages of him getting dressed in his Dolce & Gabbana suit for the event. Nick Jonas wore an Alta Satoria single-breasted shawl lapel tuxedo in black silk brocade with 24k gold thread and hand-top-stitching at #MetGala 2018. #DGCelebs #MetHeavenlyBodies A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on May 7, 2018 at 9:57pm PDT The Italian fashion house posted a photograph of him on Instagram writing: “Nick Jonas wore an Alta Satoria single-breasted shawl lapel tuxedo in black silk brocade with 24k gold thread and hand-top-stitching at #MetGala 2018.”

Dolce & Gabbana also dressed stars including Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, former Glee star Darren Criss and Sex And The City’s Sarah Jessica Parker. Sarah Jessica Parker wore an Alta Moda corset gown with cathedral train embroidered with gold baroque embellishments and sacred hearts, along with a Neapolitan nativity altar and sacred hearts in gold filigree at #MetGala 2018. #DGCelebs #MetHeavenlyBodies A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on May 7, 2018 at 9:53pm PDT Parker, whose ornate head dress attracted a lot of attention, is described on D&G’s Instagram page as wearing “an Alta Moda corset gown with cathedral train embroidered with gold baroque embellishments and sacred hearts, along with a Neapolitan nativity altar and sacred hearts in gold filigree at #MetGala 2018 #DGCelebs #MetHeavenlyBodies”.

