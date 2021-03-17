Nick Jonas says he is ‘looking forward’ to becoming a father

Nick Jonas has said he and Priyanka Chopra are “looking forward” to becoming parents.

But the singer, 28, said he and his film star wife, 38, would embark on parenthood when “we’re ready for that”.

The couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music as part of the At Home With series, Jonas said them being friends prior to starting a relationship was key to their marriage.

He said: “I think that being friends first really helped. There was a built-in trust because we knew each other first as friends and you’ve got to be best friends with your person for it, I think, to work. And so that was a major factor.

“And then also once we really gave it a real shot it was a no brainer. It was just like, oh.

“I have said this before, but I describe it as there just being an unimaginable peace that surrounded me and the whole situation that just kind of let me know it was the right thing.

“And luckily, she was on the same page pretty, pretty quickly. Because, as you know, it all happened very fast, and our third wedding anniversary this year.

“Those years just kind of go by really quickly when you’re having fun. That is true.”

Asked whether he hoped to become a father, Jonas replied: “Of course. That is certainly something we’re both looking forward to. And know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that.”

Jonas released his fourth solo album, Spaceman, earlier this month, ahead of a double-duty appearance on Saturday Night Live – appearing as both host and musical guest.

He has previously said most of the songs on the record are “love letters” to his wife.

PA Media