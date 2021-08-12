Nick Grimshaw plays highlight montage of last 14 years on final Radio 1 show

Nick Grimshaw opened his final show on BBC Radio 1 with a montage of highlights from his 14 years at the station.

The DJ announced in June that he was leaving the station.

Vick Hope and Jordan North will take over and co-host the drivetime show.

The final show will feature surprise goodbye messages, some of Grimshaw’s favourite tracks, and an appearance from his former breakfast show producer Fiona Hanlon.

ALAS next week is my last week on @BBCR1 and I would love to hear what songs you remember from our years together on the radio, either from night-time, brekkie, drive or whenever. let me know the songs and what they remind you of and would love to get them on next week pic.twitter.com/ZWnbDDv1zu — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) August 4, 2021

Opening the drivetime show, he told fellow Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts: “We are here for my final show on Radio 1, and I feel the weirdest ever, Adele.

“It’s weird, we just did a Zoom in the office with everyone from Radio 1, like DJs producers, management, everyone who works here.

“And first of all, I was late by about 15 minutes, which I’m so sorry for.

“But it was emo, wasn’t it? Didn’t know it was going to be emo. But anyway, should we do this.”

During his last week at Radio 1 he has been joined by famous friends including Beth Ditto and Rita Ora.

When he announced his departure, he said: “My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true. It has been everything I’d imagined and even more.

“I grew up wanting to connect with people and to feel accepted, and the Radio 1 listeners gave me that and let me be part of their daily life, for which I will be eternally grateful.

“Over the last few months I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about my future and after 14 years, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on – I’d like to thank the listeners as without them none of this could have been possible and the Radio 1 family, who have been such a huge part of my life.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”