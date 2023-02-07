| 5.9°C Dublin

Nick Grimshaw: Leaving BBC Radio 1 felt like dying

The broadcaster left the radio station in August 2021 following 14 years of hosting a variety of shows across the network.

Radio presenter Nick Grimshaw (Jonathan Brady/PA) Expand

Radio presenter Nick Grimshaw (Jonathan Brady/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Nick Grimshaw has said that leaving BBC Radio 1 felt “like dying” due to people’s response to his departure.

The broadcaster, 38, left the radio station in August 2021 following 14 years of hosting a variety of shows across the network.

