Niall Horan reveals he has written a song with Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan has revealed he has written a song with Lewis Capaldi – but that it might never see the light of day.

The former One Direction star, 26, is about to embark on a tour with the Scottish singer-songwriter as part of his Nice To Meet Ya tour in spring 2020.

Speaking at the MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, Horan said the pair had penned a song together.

However, he warned fans he would only record and release it if it was “good enough”.

He said: “We don’t know yet. We wrote something and if it’s good enough we will release it.”

Horan is about to release his second album as a solo artist, Nice To Meet Ya.

He said of the record: “It’s been good. I had a lot of fun writing it and I’m just happy to be back doing this kind of stuff because when you spend so many hours in the studio you miss all of this.

“When I got out of the car tonight I got a shock because I forgot what all of this was like. It’s crazy.

“But making the album was just a lot of love. I put no real pressure on myself and I feel like, because of that, I got some good songs.

“The last time I released music I was 23 and now I am 26.

“You don’t realise but between 23 and 26 you learn so much about yourself, you learn so much musically. Your playing gets better. Your songwriting gets better.

“I would say it has changed a bit.”

