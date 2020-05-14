Niall Horan accuses Health Secretary of ‘major howler’ over coronavirus response

Niall Horan posted his stinging criticism of Matt Hancock to his 39 million Twitter followers (Matt Crossick/PA)

Niall Horan has accused Health Secretary Matt Hancock of being “smug and slippery” despite having committed a “major howler” in his response to coronavirus.

The singer posted his stinging criticism of Matt Hancock to his 39 million Twitter followers.

He said: “I get the idea that Health Secretary Matt Hancock thinks he’s a lot more intelligent than he actually is.

I get the idea that Health secretary Matt Hancock thinks heâs a lot more intelligent than he actually is. Always very smug and slippery. Excuse me but Matt youâve had a major howler here and itâs about time you handed facts out instead of worrying about what the opposition thinks — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 14, 2020

“Always very smug and slippery.

“Excuse me but Matt you’ve had a major howler here and it’s about time you handed facts out instead of worrying about what the opposition thinks.”

Expand Close Horan labelled Mr Hancock ‘smug and slippery’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Horan labelled Mr Hancock ‘smug and slippery’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Last month, Horan, 26, performed in the One World: Together At Home virtual concert, which celebrated frontline workers fighting the coronavirus crisis and raised money for the UN Foundation’s Covid-19 Response Fund.

He has also made a 100,000 euro (£88,478) donation to Alone, which is an Irish charity helping older people through the pandemic.

PA Media