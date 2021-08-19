| 14.9°C Dublin

New Liam Payne song to feature in upcoming Disney film

The singer’s new track will be released later this month.

Liam Payne (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

Liam Payne’s new single Sunshine is to feature in the upcoming Disney film Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Ahead of its release later this month, Payne will share a clip from the song on social media platform TikTok.

The animated film will be released in October.

Payne said: “I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear Sunshine and to see ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’.

“It has been a lot of fun!”

Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward schoolboy and his malfunctioning digital device Ron.

The film stars Olivia Colman, Rob Delaney and Zach Galifianakis.

Payne also voices a character in the film.

Sunshine will be released on August 27.

