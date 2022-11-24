New Jason Manford school assembly-themed single to raise funds for UK food banks

Jason Manford is to release a school assembly themed charity single to raise funds for UK food banks this winter.

The comedian and singer has been performing the nostalgic singalong track, titled Assembly Bangers, as the finale of his critically acclaimed and sold-out Like Me tour.

It features snippets from classic assembly songs including This Light Little of Mine, He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands, When I Needed A Neighbour, Lord Of The Dance and Sing Hosanna.

All profits from the single will be donated to the Trussell Trust’s Emergency Fund Appeal, which is supporting food banks across the UK during this very difficult economic time.

Expand Close The comedian has been singing the nostalgic track, titled Assembly Bangers, as the finale of his critically acclaimed and sold-out UK tour (PA Media on behalf of So TV) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The comedian has been singing the nostalgic track, titled Assembly Bangers, as the finale of his critically acclaimed and sold-out UK tour (PA Media on behalf of So TV)

Manford said it was “nuts” to be releasing the track as a single, but was “delighted” to be supporting the work of the Trussell Trust.

“When I first started talking about Assembly Bangers on stage I never once thought we’d get to this point of releasing an actual record! It’s nuts,” he said.

“But so many people have messaged asking me to do it so here we are.

“Not only am I delighted to be releasing this single, but all profits will be going to the Trussell Trust; I’m a big supporter of the work they do.

“The track is a bit of nostalgic fun from our school days and if we can raise money for the charity, whilst having a laugh with the single, that would be fantastic.”

When I first started talking about Assembly Bangers on stage I never once thought we’d get to this point of releasing an actual record! It’s nuts. Jason Manford

The campaign is the Trussell Trust’s first ever large-scale emergency appeal to ensure that UK food banks can keep going this winter during at such a difficult economic time.

As well as raising vital funds, the Trussell Trust hopes this emergency appeal will act as a reminder of how reliant society has become on the kindness of volunteers.

Video of the Day

The Trussell Trust’s vision is for an end to the need for food banks in the UK, and the organisation currently works to support more than 1300 local food bank centres across the UK.

The Trussell Trust has also been campaigning for the UK government to step in to provide adequate support so that no one is ever forced to use a food bank.

The Trust’s chief executive, Emma Revie said: “Our food banks are preparing for the toughest winter yet as they struggle to balance rising operational costs with a tsunami of need as more people find themselves unable to afford the essentials.

“Between April and September of this year, more than 320,000 people used a food bank for the first time – that is the equivalent of everyone in Nottingham needing to access emergency food.

“We greatly appreciate Jason’s support and the funds raised by this single will play a vital part in helping to keep food banks going this winter as they distribute an estimated 7,000 parcels each day.”

Assembly Bangers can be pre-ordered online and donations to the Trussell Trust can be made both online and in person.