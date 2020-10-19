New app lets you take a guided tour of 'U2's Dublin'

Dubliners and visitors to the city will be able to take a guided tour of the sites central to one of its most beloved bands, U2 - using only their phones.

Musician Dan O’Connor and his brother Sean, both massive fans of the group, are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the punk-inspired debut album ‘Boy’ by releasing an app that looks at the band through places in the capital from their history.

‘Boy’ was released on October 20, 1980 and U2 would go on to become one of the most successful bands of all time. Mr O’Connor, who helped developed ‘U2’s Dublin’, said: “It was a labour of love really. It took more than a year to complete.

Read More

“I did the research and text and Sean built it.”

While the app is unofficial, DJ Dave Fanning, the first to play U2, was among those he contacted for the research. It features more than 145 locations in and around Dublin connected with U2. Among the locations highlighted and explained are Bonavox hearing specialists, on North Earl Street.

Bono was named after the shop “either by Gavin Friday or Guggi,” according to Mr O’Connor.

“They originally christened him ‘Bonavox of O’Connell Street’.

“That was then shortened to ‘Bonavox’, then ‘Bono Vox’ and finally ‘Bono’. “The Edge says Bono was also known as ‘Bon Smelly Arse’ for a while.”

Other sites include the Harcourt Hotel, formerly Keystone Studio, where U2 recorded their first demo and Killiney Hill, where Bono wrote the lyrics for ‘Kite’ after his unsuccessful attempt to fly a kite with his daughters. Fans can see where Bono, The Edge, Larry and Adam grew up, where they first played together.

Combining U2’s history and local Dublin history, this app will take you through the places that shaped U2 and their music.

It is available free on Android and iOS.

Online Editors