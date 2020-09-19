Naomi Campbell praises Skepta’s ‘magical mind’ in birthday message

Naomi Campbell has praised Skepta’s “magical mind that never stops creating” as she sent him a birthday message on social media.

The supermodel and the rapper are reported to have been romantically linked in the past.

Campbell shared a selection of photos of them together to mark the occasion.

On Instagram, she said that “on this special day we celebrate you”.

Campbell added: “You have never waited for things to come to you, you have always created and independently got it out there to the world… changing the way things were done!

“You have the most magical mind that never stops creating… and you are that loyal and supportive friend that is there when it matters.

“Love for you always!”

PA Media